Putin-Witkoff talks on Ukraine ‘constructive’

Thu Aug 7, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 12:28 AM
Says Kremlin ahead of US sanctions deadline
Reuters, Moscow
Thu Aug 7, 2025 12:00 AM

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff were "useful and constructive," Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said yesterday.

Witkoff held around three hours of talks with Putin in the Kremlin, two days before the expiry of a deadline set by President Donald Trump for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or face new sanctions.

Ushakov told Russian news outlet Zvezda that the two sides discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the potential for improving US-Russia relations. He said Moscow had received certain "signals" from Trump and had sent messages in return.

Trump, increasingly frustrated with Putin over the lack of progress towards Ukraine peace, has threatened to impose heavy tariffs on countries that buy Russian exports.

