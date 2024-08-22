Protests grow in India over abuse of two minors

Schools, internet shut in a town near Mumbai

Internet services were cut off and schools were closed for a second straight day in a town near India's financial capital Mumbai yesterday, as protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two, four-year old girls intensified, media said.

The protests in Badlapur, about 50 km from Mumbai, come amid nationwide demonstrations over the rape and murder of 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata.

A janitor was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the students in a school in Badlapur on the weekend.

Angry protesters blocked railway tracks for hours on Tuesday, demanding justice for the children, echoing similar protests across the country by doctors and women's groups.