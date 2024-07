A girl walks past the debris and mud following the floods brought by Typhoon Gaemi, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 25, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Relentless rain fuelled by Typhoon Gaemi left at least 20 people dead in the northern Philippines, police said today, as clean-up efforts got under way.

The fatalities in Manila and surrounding provinces were caused by drownings, landslides, electrocutions and a falling tree after rain drenched the most populous island of Luzon this week.