Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 01:04 AM

Paramilitary officer killed in India’s J&K

An officer from the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in action after terrorists fired on a patrol team in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur yesterday.

A counter-terror operation has been launched in the area. A joint party of the CRPF and the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police came under fire from the terrorists in Dadu area.

Yesterday's attack took place in Jammu region, which for several years, remained relatively silent compared to Kashmir. There has been a spurt of terror activities in Jammu, particularly in the Pir Panjal range.

