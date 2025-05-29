World
Pakistan slams Modi’s ‘inflammatory monologue’

Urges India to honour int’l order
Dawn Online
Thu May 29, 2025 12:00 AM

Pakistan's Foreign Office yesterday condemned the "inflammatory monologue" delivered by Indian PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat, urging India to "return to the core principles of international order".

The developments follow a recent military confrontation between India and Pakistan over New Delhi's allegations against Islamabad, without evidence, about a deadly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In a video posted by Indian news outlet ANI, Modi, addressing India's youth, calls into question the contents of the Indus Waters Treaty. He said, "If you study the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, you'll be shocked."

He continued, "It was decided that the dams built on the rivers of Jammu and Kashmir would not be cleaned… For 60 years, these gates were never opened. Reservoirs that were supposed to be filled to 100 per cent capacity have now been reduced to only 2pc or 3pc."

Stating that the treaty has only been held in abeyance as of now, he added, "Right now, I haven't done anything, and people are sweating there [Pakistan]."

Calling Modi's remarks "unexpected", Pakistan's foreign office in its statement urged India to set aside its project of "historical revisionism".

