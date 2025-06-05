Pak open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India: FM

Pakistan is "ready but not desperate" for talks with arch-rival India, its foreign minister said yesterday, in remarks that underline the lack of a thaw between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following their worst military conflict in decades.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery last month in four days of clashes, their worst fighting in decades, before agreeing to a US-brokered ceasefire on May 10.

"Whenever they ask for a dialogue, at whatever level, we are ready but we are not desperate," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told a news conference in Islamabad.

Dar said Pakistan wanted a comprehensive dialogue on a range of issues including water, whereas India wanted to focus only on terrorism.

"That's not on. Nobody else is more serious than us. It takes two to tango," he said, referring to comments by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that the talks should only cover the issue of terrorism.

The Indian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Dar's remarks.

New Delhi has previously said that terrorism and dialogue cannot go hand in hand.