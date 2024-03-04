World
Reuters, New Delhi
Mon Mar 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 01:24 AM

Most Viewed

World
Farmers’ protest

New march towards Delhi announced

Reuters, New Delhi
Mon Mar 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 01:24 AM

Indian farmers plan to march to the capital New Delhi on Wednesday as they push their demands for higher crop prices, a protest leader said, after several rounds of failed talks.

Farm union leaders are seeking guarantees of state support or a minimum purchase price for farmers' produce.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"On March 6, farmers will come to Delhi from all over the country by train, bus and air," protest leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said.

He said farmers would also block railway lines across the country on March 10.

The protests began in early February with hundreds of farmers in Punjab aiming to take their campaign to Delhi. However, They were blocked.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজধানীর রেস্টুরেন্ট বিল্ডিংগুলোর ফায়ার এক্সিটের যে অবস্থা

বেইলি রোডের মতোই বনানী রোড-১১, কামাল আতাতুর্ক এভিনিউ, সাত মসজিদ রোড, খিলগাঁও তালতলা এবং মিরপুর-১১ এর উঁচু ভবনের বৈশিষ্ট্য হলো এগুলোর প্রতিটি তলায় রেস্তোরাঁ, ক্যাফে এবং কমার্শিয়াল কিচেন আছে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বন্যপ্রাণী পাচারের ‘ট্রানজিট’ বাংলাদেশ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification