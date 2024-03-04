New march towards Delhi announced

Indian farmers plan to march to the capital New Delhi on Wednesday as they push their demands for higher crop prices, a protest leader said, after several rounds of failed talks.

Farm union leaders are seeking guarantees of state support or a minimum purchase price for farmers' produce.

"On March 6, farmers will come to Delhi from all over the country by train, bus and air," protest leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said.

He said farmers would also block railway lines across the country on March 10.

The protests began in early February with hundreds of farmers in Punjab aiming to take their campaign to Delhi. However, They were blocked.