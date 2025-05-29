Musk says ‘disappointed’ by Trump mega-bill

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has stepped back from his role of slashing US government spending by firing tens of thousands of people, has criticized President Donald Trump's signature spending bill.

The "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act" -- which passed in House of Representatives and now moves to the Senate -- would usher into law Trump's vision for a new "Golden Age," led by efforts to shrink social safety net programs to pay for a 10-year extension of his 2017 tax cuts.