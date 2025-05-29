World
AFP, Washington
Thu May 29, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 05:08 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Musk says ‘disappointed’ by Trump mega-bill

Thu May 29, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 05:08 AM
AFP, Washington
Thu May 29, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 05:08 AM
File photo of Elon Musk/AFP

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has stepped back from his role of slashing US government spending by firing tens of thousands of people, has criticized President Donald Trump's signature spending bill.

The "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act" -- which passed in House of Representatives and now moves to the Senate -- would usher into law Trump's vision for a new "Golden Age," led by efforts to shrink social safety net programs to pay for a 10-year extension of his 2017 tax cuts.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে