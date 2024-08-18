Magnitude 7.2 hits off coast of Russia's Kamchatka region

World
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region at a depth of 51 km (32 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was a tsunami threat from the quake.

But the Kamchatka branch of Russia's emergency ministry reported that there was no threat of tsunami and that the recorded aftershocks from the quake ranged in their magnitude from 3.9 to 5.0.

"Most of the aftershocks are imperceptible," the regional emergency authority said on Telegram.

Related topic:
Russiaearthquake
