Tue Aug 20, 2024 10:13 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 10:22 AM

Japan ruling party to choose next PM on Sept 27: media

Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 10:22 AM
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on August 14, 2024. Kishida confirmed on August 14 that he will not seek re-election as head of his party next month, meaning the end of his premiership. Photo: AFP

Japan's ruling party will decide on its new leader -- and by extension the likely next prime minister -- on September 27, local media said Tuesday.

The decision follows current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's bombshell announcement last week that he won't seek re-election, after polls showed plummeting approval ratings for his government.

Campaigning to become the next Liberal Democratic Party president will begin on September 12 with a vote two weeks later, an internal committee decided early Tuesday, according to local media including public broadcaster NHK.

Who will succeed Kishida remains to be seen, with a hodgepodge of candidates, from party veterans to rising young stars and three women, reportedly weighing their chances and seeking to rally intraparty support.

