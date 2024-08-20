Japan ruling party to choose next PM on Sept 27: media
Japan's ruling party will decide on its new leader -- and by extension the likely next prime minister -- on September 27, local media said Tuesday.
The decision follows current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's bombshell announcement last week that he won't seek re-election, after polls showed plummeting approval ratings for his government.
Campaigning to become the next Liberal Democratic Party president will begin on September 12 with a vote two weeks later, an internal committee decided early Tuesday, according to local media including public broadcaster NHK.
Who will succeed Kishida remains to be seen, with a hodgepodge of candidates, from party veterans to rising young stars and three women, reportedly weighing their chances and seeking to rally intraparty support.
