'Israeled' added to Urban Dictionary: What the internet thinks it means

Israeled

when a person tells you that your property is theirs (when it obviously isn't), and demands you just give this property to them, and if you refuse, they take it by force and the law will somehow be on their (israeling) side.

You've been israeled.

He israeled my place.

This is one of the top definitions for the word "Israeled" on Urban Dictionary, a popular internet repository of slang and colloquial terms. "Israeled" became a popular entry on Urban Dictionary during late October, 2023 as Israel's attack on Gaza horrified the entire world.

Urban Dictionary is a crowd-sourced platform where users provide definitions that are then voted on by volunteer editors. While the words entered in this internet dictionary have no bearing in more official dictionaries like Oxford or Merriam-Webster, it is significant in presenting the internet's view on a word as a collective.

Since Israel's attack on Gaza started in early October, 2023 following deadly Hamas excursions into Israeli territory, the world has looked on in horror at the death and destruction inflicted on innocent Palestinians. It has renewed interest in the history of the conflict, especially among the younger generation of internet users.

In fact, a YouGov poll conducted among Americans on their opinion on the Israel-Palestine conflict shows that among those aged between 18 and 29, support for Palestine exceeds that for Israel by almost 40 percentage points.

This pattern has been illustrated in the definitions for "Israeled" that have made it to the top of the list of entries on Urban Dictionary as well. Some other definitions read:

"When someone asks you for sharing something of yours and then fights you to get you out of it. And tell everyone you took it from them."

"The act of taking something that is not yours and then kicking out the rightful owner."

"The act of taking something from someone else for some reason thousands of years ago."