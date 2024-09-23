Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank

Order 45-day closure

Global news channel Al Jazeera said armed and masked Israeli forces raided its office in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank yesterday and issued a 45-day closure order.

It was the latest salvo in a long-running feud between the broadcaster and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government which has worsened during the war in Gaza.

The broadcaster said the soldiers did not provide a reason for the closure order yesterday.

"There is a court ruling for closing down Al Jazeera for 45 days," an Israeli soldier told Al Jazeera's West Bank bureau chief Walid al-Omari in a conversation broadcast live on the network.

"I ask you to take all the cameras and leave the office at this moment," the soldier said, according to the footage.

Omari said the order accused the network of "incitement to and support of terrorism", according to Al Jazeera.