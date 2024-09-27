Iraqi Islamic Resistance drone hits Israel’s port

The pro-Iran Islamic Resistance in Iraq group said it attacked Israel's Red Sea port of Eilat Wednesday as another group urged more attacks amid soaring tensions over Gaza and Lebanon.

"The Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked a strategic target in Eilat on Wednesday... using drones," it said in a statement published on Telegram.

Earlier Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades spokesman Abu Ali al-Askari issued an appeal for ramped-up operations against Israel.

The Israeli military said it intercepted a drone approaching Eilat and that another fell in the area. It reported two minor injuries.

Askari said current efforts fell short of the ambitions of the pro-Iran "Axis of Resistance" -- which includes Iraqi militias, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

In recent months, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a network of pro-Iran militias, has claimed several drone strikes on Israeli targets.

"We hope factions in the Islamic Resistance, which support Palestine and Lebanon, will increase the number and severity of their operations," Askari said on Wednesday.

Israel's military has acknowledged several attacks from the east since April, saying it intercepted them but without naming the suspected attackers. Israel's airstrikes have sharply intensified since Monday, when more than 550 people were killed in Lebanon's deadliest day since the end of a 1975-1990 civil war.

The bombing follows attacks last week when pagers and walkie talkies exploded across Lebanon, killing scores of people and wounding thousands.