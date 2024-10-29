Indian forces kill 3 militants in 27-hour clash near Jammu border

Indian security forces today killed two militants in a forest near a village in the Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the total number of militants killed in the 27-hour gun battle near the disputed Pakistan border to three, officials said.

One of the three attackers who ambushed an ambulance in an army convoy near the border yesterday was killed within hours of the incident.

The remaining two terrorists were killed today within two hours after army and police teams launched a final assault near Assan temple in Jogwan village, Battal-Khour area, officials reported.

After overnight surveillance, "an intense firefight unfolded this morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces. Relentless operations and tactical excellence have led to the elimination of three terrorists," the Army said in a post on X.

"After a night-long lull, the security forces pushed for a final assault against the holed-up terrorists at around 7 am, leading to a fresh gunfight," an official said.

A couple of deafening explosions followed by intense firing continued for over an hour before the second terrorist was killed, the officials said, adding intermittent exchange of fire continued for another hour before the third was eliminated.

The officials said the slain terrorists are suspected to have infiltrated from across the border on Sunday night before targeting the army convoy.

The latest encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu region came amid a surge in terrorist activities in an area where seven attacks have occurred in the past two weeks, resulting in 13 fatalities, including two soldiers.