World
Reuters
Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:57 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:59 AM

Most Viewed

World

India to conduct national census soon after years of delay

Reuters
Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:57 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:59 AM
Photo: Reuters

India will conduct its much-delayed national census soon, Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, after a delay of about three years.

The once-in-a-decade survey was due in 2021 but was delayed by the pandemic and technical and logistical hurdles.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Reuters last month reported that India was likely to begin conducting the census in September, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government looks to plug important data gaps in his third term after years of criticism.

India will take about 18 months to complete the new survey once it begins, the report said.

Related topic:
indianational censusIndia population
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ransomware attack hits small banks across India

1m ago

India accuses Samsung, Xiaomi of colluding with Amazon, Flipkart

2d ago
Mamata Banerjee resolves Tollywood dispute

Mamata Banerjee resolves Tollywood dispute

1m ago

India sharply raises import tax on edible oils to support farmers

2d ago
Ola Electric EVs

Ola electric hits $7 billion valuation after e-motorcycle launch and battery plan

4w ago
|শিল্পখাত

আশুলিয়ায় শ্রমিকদের দুই পক্ষের সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১

সকালে শ্রমিকরা কাজ করতে এসে দেখেন মেরামতের জন্য কারখানা বন্ধ রাখা হয়েছে। এতে শ্রমিকদের মধ্যে উত্তেজনা ছড়িয়ে পড়ে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রাশেদ খান মেনন আবারও ৩ দিনের রিমান্ডে

এইমাত্র
push notification