‘End the war, save us’

Palestinians urge Trump as the year-long Israeli offensive takes an appalling human toll in Gaza

A man carries the dead body of a Palestinian at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

Palestinians in Gaza want Donald Trump, who won the US election, to end the Israeli offensive that has devastated their territory.

The offensive that began on October 7 last year attack has taken an appalling human toll in the Gaza Strip, displacing most of its residents, causing widespread hunger and death, and leaving hospitals struggling to cope.

"We were displaced, killed... there's nothing left for us, we want peace," Mamdouh al-Jadba, who was displaced to Gaza City from Jabalia, told AFP on Wednesday.

"I hope Trump finds a solution, we need someone strong like Trump to end the war and save us, enough, God, this is enough," said the 60-year-old. "I was displaced three times, my house was destroyed, my children are homeless in the south... There's nothing left, Gaza is finished."

Abu Mohammed said he saw no reason to believe Trump's victory would be in favour of the Palestinians

Umm Ahmed Harb, from the Al-Shaaf area east of Gaza City, was also counting on Trump to "stand by our side" and end the territory's suffering.

"God willing the war will end, not for our sake but for the sake of our young children who are innocent, they were martyred and are dying of hunger," she told AFP. "We cannot buy anything with the high prices (of food). We are here in fear, terror and death."

For Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, where violence has also surged since October last year, Trump's victory was reason to fear for the future.

"Trump is firm in some decisions, but these decisions could serve Israel's interests politically more than they serve the Palestinian cause," said Samir Abu Jundi of Ramallah.

Another man who identified himself only by his nickname, Abu Mohammed, said he also saw no reason to believe Trump's victory would be in favour of the Palestinians, saying "nothing will change except more decline".