EC seeks response from Modi, Rahul

India's Election Commission (EC) said yesterday it has sought responses from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress on alleged violations of polls rules by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. The second phase of voting will be held in 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union territories today. In their complaints to the commission, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress accused Modi of making divisive speeches on religion, caste and linguistic issues, notices from the panel said.