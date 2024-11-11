China opposes new Philippine maritime law

Vows to protect South China Sea ‘sovereignty’

China rejected Philippine maritime claims yesterday, saying new legislation "severely infringes on" Beijing's territorial sovereignty and rights in the South China Sea, and vowing to protect its own interests.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marco Jr signed two laws on Friday to define the country's maritime entitlements and set designated sea lanes and air routes to reinforce sovereignty.

"China firmly opposes this and will continue to take all necessary measures in accordance with the law to resolutely defend China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the foreign ministry said.

Beijing claims sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, including areas claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.