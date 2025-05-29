World
AFP, Bangkok
Thu May 29, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 12:00 AM

Cambodian soldier killed in clash with Thai army at border

A Cambodian soldier was killed yesterday after an exchange of gunfire with the Thai army at the border, a Cambodian army spokesman said, a rare fatality in a long sensitive frontier region.

"One of our soldiers died during the fight, and there were some injuries, but we don't have detailed figures yet," said Cambodian Royal Army spokesman Mao Phalla. The Royal Thai Army said in a statement that the clash happened after Cambodian soldiers started firing near Ubon Ratchathani province in Thailand's east.

