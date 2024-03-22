Arunachal Pradesh state part of India

Says US amid Indo-China tensions; Beijing firmly opposes US remarks

The US government recognises Arunachal Pradesh as part of India and "strongly opposes" any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims in the northeastern Indian state that shares a border with China, the US State Department said on Wednesday. However, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said yesterday that China strongly opposes the United States saying Arunachal Pradesh is part of India. "Delimitation of China-India boundary has never been completed," said Lin Jian at a press briefing when addressing a query on ongoing tensions around the border. "The China-India border issue is a matter for China and India, it has nothing to do with the US," Lin said. "Everyone knows that the US has always used indiscriminate means to provoke... disputes to serve its own selfish geopolitical interests." Earlier, India's foreign ministry said the northeastern state which shares a border with China will always be an "integral and inalienable part of India".