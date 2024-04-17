Amitabh Bachchan to get Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be conferred the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award, the Mangeshkar family announced yesterday.

Music maestro A R Rahman will receive the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for contribution to Indian music, said a press release issued by the Mangeshkar family.

The family and the trust instituted the award in the memory of legendary Lata Mangeshkar who died on February 6, 2022, following multiple organ failure.

81-year-old Amitabh Bachchan will be presented the award on April 24, the memorial day of Lata Mangeshkar's father and theatre-music veteran Deenanath Mangeshkar.

The award, known as the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, is given every year to an individual who has made a "path-breaking" contribution towards the nation, its people and society.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its first recipient, followed by Lata Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle in 2023.