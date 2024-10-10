400,000 trapped in northern Gaza

Warns head of UNRWA as Israel carries out new strikes; 60 Palestinians killed in 24 hrs

An Israeli military operation in northern Gaza is leaving at least 400,000 Palestinians trapped in the area, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said yesterday.

"Recent evacuation orders from the Israeli Authorities are forcing people to flee again & again, especially from Jabalia Camp. Many are refusing because they know too well that no place anywhere in #Gaza is safe," Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, posted on X.

Lazzarini said some UNRWA shelters and services were being forced to shut down for the first time since the offensive began and that with almost no basic supplies available, hunger was spreading again in northern Gaza.

"This recent military operation also threatens the implementation of the second phase of the #polio vaccination campaign for children," he said.

At least 60 people were killed in Israeli military strikes in the past 24 hours, Palestinian medics said yesterday, as Israeli forces pressed on with a raid on the Jabalia refugee camp in the enclave's north.

The Israeli military says the raid, now in its fifth day, is intended to stop Hamas fighters staging further attacks from Jabalia and to prevent them regrouping.