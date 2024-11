Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Khiam on November 9, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. Photo: AFP

Gaza's civil defence agency on Sunday said 30 people, including 13 children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in the Palestinian territory.

The first strike on a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza killed "at least 25" people, including 13 children, and injured more than 30, the civil defence said, adding that another strike on the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City killed five.