Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s south kill seven people

Lebanon's health ministry said yesterday Israeli strikes killed seven people including a child in different parts of the south, with Hezbollah saying three of its fighters were among the dead.

Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, has exchanged regular fire with Israel in support of its ally Hamas since the Israeli offensive in Gaza began on October. The health ministry said an "Israeli enemy drone strike" killed two people including a "seven-year-old" in Aita al-Shaab, and two other "Israeli" strikes killed five people in three other locations in the south.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said a "hostile drone" targeted a house in Aita al-Shaab with "two guided missiles". The health ministry said Israeli strikes included a raid "on the village of Tayr Harfa that killed three people", with Hezbollah later mourning three fighters killed by Israeli fire, including a man from that same village.

