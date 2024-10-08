Israeli strikes endanger civilians on Lebanon-Syria border: HRW

Human Rights Watch yesterday said Israeli strikes near the main Lebanon-Syria border crossing were putting civilians at "grave risk" as they prevented them from fleeing and hampered humanitarian operations.

The Israeli military said Friday its fighter jets struck Hezbollah positions near the Masnaa border crossing in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.

Syrian transport ministry official Sleiman Khalil told AFP yesterday that the road was still "completely cut off to vehicle traffic", but people could still cross on foot.

Human Rights Watch said the strikes were "impeding civilians trying to flee and disrupting humanitarian operations", adding "the situation places civilians at grave risk."

"An Israeli attack on a legitimate military target may still be unlawful if it can be expected to cause immediate civilian harm disproportionate to the anticipated military gain," it said in a statement.