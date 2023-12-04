Gaza ‘seems like a death zone’

Says UN as ‘700 more killed in last 24 hours’; int’l concern mounts for civilians as Israeli bombardment continues

Women and children react after a house was hit by Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

At least 700 hundred Palestinians were killed in Gaza in the 24 hours as Israel yesterday stepped up its bombing campaign from air, sea and land across the enclave, which the UN said now resembles a "death zone".

The renewed bombing campaign also comes defying mounting international concerns over the spiralling civilian death toll in Gaza.

The Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza told Al Jazeera yesterday that more than 700 Palestinians have been killed in the last 24 hours.

The bombardment followed the collapse on Friday of a seven-day pause in the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters to allow an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

In a new estimate, UN said around 1.8 million people in Gaza, over 75 percent of the population, had been displaced, many to overcrowded and unsanitary shelters.

Overnight and into yesterday, intense Israeli bombing was reported in Khan Younis, Rafah, and some northern parts, according to Reuters.

Gaza residents yesterday said they feared an Israeli ground offensive on the southern areas was imminent. Tanks had cut off the road between Khan Younis and Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, effectively dividing the Gaza Strip into three areas, they said.

The Israeli military issued a statement ordering Palestinians to immediately evacuate half a dozen areas in and around Khan Younis. It posted a map highlighting shelters they should go to west of Khan Younis and south towards Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

Everywhere you turn to, there are children with third-degree burns, shrapnel wounds, brain injuries and broken bones. — James Elder Unicef's global spokesperson·

But residents said that areas they had been told to go to were themselves coming under attack.

Israeli tanks were shelling the eastern sector of Rafah yesterday morning, residents said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on that development.

There was hardly any space for more displaced people in the south after hundreds of thousands had fled the Israeli ground invasion in the north of the enclave, the residents said.

"Before, we used to ask ourselves whether we will die or not on this war, but in the past two days since Friday, we fear it is just a matter of time," said Maher, a 37-year-old father of three, who spoke to Reuters by telephone.

"I am a resident of Gaza City, then we moved to Al-Karara in southern Gaza Strip and yesterday we fled to deeper shelter in Khan Younis and today we are trying to flee under the bombardment to Rafah," he said.

UN officials and residents said it was difficult to heed Israeli evacuation orders because of patchy internet access and no regular supply of electricity.

"Everywhere you turn to, there are children with third-degree burns, shrapnel wounds, brain injuries and broken bones," James Elder, Unicef's global spokesperson, told Al Jazeera from Gaza.

"Mothers crying over children who look like they are hours away from death. It seems like a death zone right now," Elder said.

On top of the risk of being killed in an Israeli air strike, disease is the second biggest threat to children, he added.

"We risk seeing as many children… that die from a lack of water, protection and sanitation," Elder said.

Since the war started, more than 6,000 children have been among the nearly 15,500 people killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza.

"I cannot find words strong enough to express our concern over what we're witnessing," the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said yesterday on X, formerly Twitter, demanding a "Ceasefire. NOW."

The Israeli military yesterday said its war planes and helicopters had struck Hamas targets including tunnel shafts, command centres and weapons storage facilities. Naval forces had hit Hamas vessels on the coast, it said.

Palestinian health officials said air strikes destroyed several houses in the Al-Karara town near Khan Younis overnight, killing several people including children.

Residents and Hamas media also reported intensive bombing, east of Zeitoun in Gaza City and in Tel Al-Zaatar in northern Gaza Strip.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said at least 160 Palestinian deaths were reported in two incidents in northern Gaza Saturday: the bombing of a six-storey building in Jabalia refugee camp, and of an entire block in a Gaza City neighbourhood.

In a sign of growing US concern about the human cost of the war, US Vice President Kamala Harris said too many innocent Palestinians had been killed in Gaza, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin deemed it a "moral responsibility" for Israel to protect civilians.

"Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering, and the images and videos coming from Gaza, are devastating," Harris told reporters in Dubai on Saturday.

Austin weighed in with perhaps his strongest comments yet on Israel's need to protect civilians in Gaza.

"If you drive them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat," Austin told a defence forum in Simi Valley, California.

Israel, in an unprecedented bombing campaign, has pounded Gaza since October 7, when Hamas fighters intruded into the Jewish nation and killed 1200 people.

Israel has unleashed a relentless air and ground campaign since then demolishing most of Gaza and killing thousands, mostly civilians.