Israeli strikes across Gaza kill 50 Palestinians

UN warns 4 lakh trapped in north of enclave

Israeli military strikes killed at least 50 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip as Israeli forces tightened their squeeze around Jabalia in the north of the enclave yesterday, amid fierce battles with Hamas-led fighters.

Palestinian health officials said at least 11 people were killed by Israeli fire near Al-Falouja in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps, while 10 others were killed in Bani Suhaila in eastern Khan Younis in the south when an Israeli missile struck a house.

Earlier yesterday, an Israeli airstrike destroyed three houses in the Sabra suburb of Gaza City, and the local civil emergency service said they recovered two bodies from the site, while the search continued for 12 other people who were believed to have been in the houses at the time of the strike.

Five others were killed when a house was struck in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. Jabalia has been the focus of an Israeli offensive for more than 10 days, with troops returning to areas of the north that came under heavy bombardment in the early months of the year-long offensive.

Around 400,000 Palestinians have been trapped in north, according to United Nations estimates. The health ministry in Gaza said yesterday that at least 42,344 people have been killed in the Israeli offensive that began in October last year.

The Israeli operation has raised concerns among Palestinians and UN agencies that Israel wants to clear residents from the north of the crowded enclave, a charge it has denied.

The United Nations human rights office said yesterday the Israeli military appeared to be "cutting off North Gaza completely from the rest of the Gaza Strip."

The military has now encircled the Jabalia camp and sent tanks into nearby Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun towns, with the declared aim of stamping out Hamas fighters who are trying to regroup there.

It has told residents to leave their homes and head to safety in southern Gaza. Palestinian and UN officials say there was no place safe in Gaza.

Israeli officials said evacuation orders were aimed at separating Hamas fighters from civilians and denied that there was any systematic plan to clear civilians out of Jabalia or other northern areas. Hamas' armed wing said fighters were engaged in fierce battles with Israeli forces in and around Jabalia.

Gaza's health ministry said the army ordered the three hospitals operating there to evacuate but medical staffers said they were determined to continue their services even though they are overwhelmed by the growing number of casualties.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the level of civilian casualties in northern Gaza.

