Israel launches new incursion into central Gaza

44 Palestinians killed in Deir Al-Balah; mediators expected to resume talks on truce deal

Displaced Palestinians flee from the east of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip yesterday, due to the Israeli bombardment of the city. Photo: AFP

Israel yesterday announced a new military campaign against Hamas in central Gaza where Palestinian medics said dozens of people had been killed in airstrikes, complicating expected talks between mediators to try to finalise a ceasefire deal.

At least 44 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military strikes in central Gaza Strip areas since Tuesday, health officials in the enclave said. "The sounds of bombardment didn't stop all night," said Aya, 30, a displaced woman in Deir Al-Balah.

The Israeli military said jets were hitting Hamas targets in central Gaza while ground forces were operating "in a focused manner with guidance from intelligence" in the area of Al-Bureij - one of Gaza's long established refugee settlements.

Israeli ground forces move into Al-Bureij refugee camp

Slovenia becomes latest EU country to recognise Palestinian state

Death toll in enclave rises to 36,586



Residents said Israeli forces had sent tanks into Bureij and planes and tanks pounded the nearby settlements of Al-Maghazi and Al-Nuseirat as well as Deir Al-Balah city, where tanks have not invaded.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 36,586 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of offensive. The toll includes at least 36 deaths over the zpast 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

Meanwhile, Slovenia became the latest European Union country to recognise an independent Palestinian state after its parliament approved the move with majority vote on Tuesday evening, dismissing a call for a referendum on the issue by the largest opposition party.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, "We are waiting for a response from Hamas" through the Qatari mediators, referring to a ceasefire proposal that US President Joe Biden revealed on Friday.

Qatar said on Tuesday that the proposal was now much closer to the positions of both sides.

Hamas has said it views the contents of the plan positively and has criticised Washington for what it described as attempts to blame the Palestinian group for hampering it.

But a spokesman for Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, reiterated on Tuesday it could not agree to any deal unless Israel makes a "clear" commitment to a permanent truce and complete withdrawal from Gaza. Israel says it cannot do that until Hamas is wiped out.

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) issued a new plea for a ceasefire yesterday on X.

"The war in #Gaza has upended millions of Palestinian lives & caused catastrophic damage to the natural environment that they depend upon for water, clean air, food & livelihoods. Restoring environmental services will take decades - & cannot even start until a #ceasefire," it said.