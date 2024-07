Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October 7, gather at the "hostages square" in Tel Aviv, to watch a live transmission on a large screen of Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress on July 24, 2024. Photo: AFP/Menahem Kahana

Israeli forces retrieved the bodies of five people taken hostage into the Gaza Strip during Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel, the military said Thursday.

The army said in a statement that the bodies of hostage Maya Goren as well as soldiers Ravid Aryeh Katz, Oren Goldin, Tomer Ahimas and Kiril Brodski had been returned to Israel.