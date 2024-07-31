Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, Hamas says

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran on Wednesday, the Palestinian group Hamas and Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said in separate statements.

The Islamist faction mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in "a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran".

Hanieh attended Iran's new president's swearing in ceremony on Tuesday.

"Early this morning, the residence of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was struck, resulting in his and one of his body guards' martyrdom. The cause is under investigation and will be announced soon," the Revolutionary Guards said.

Palestinian president strongly condemns killing of Hamas chief

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned on Wednesday the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, state news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian national and Islamic factions called for a general strike and mass demonstrations after Haniyeh's killing.

"Haniyeh's assassination will not go unpunished"

The assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is a "cowardly act that will not go unpunished", Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV cited senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk as saying.

Reaction to assassination

MOHAMMED ALI AL-HOUTHI, HEAD OF YEMEN'S HOUTHI SUPREME REVOLUTIONARY COMMITTEE:

"Targeting Ismail Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values."

SAMI ABU ZUHRI, SENIOR HAMAS OFFICIAL:

"This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas and the will of our people and achieve fake goals. We confirm that this escalation will fail to achieve its objectives.

"Hamas is a concept and an institution and not persons. Hamas will continue on this path regardless of the sacrifices and we are confident of victory."