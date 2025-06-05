Gaza rescuers say at least 10 killed in Israel strikes

A boy sorts through his belongings amid the debris at the Fahmi Al-Jarjawi School in Gaza City yesterday, following an Israeli strike. Photo: AFP

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 10 people in the battered Palestinian territory on Thursday as the military keeps up an intensified offensive.

"Ten martyrs so far resulting from Israeli strikes since dawn," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding that they had targeted an area where displaced civilians were sheltering in the southern city of Khan Yunis and houses in Gaza City and the central town of Deir el-Balah.