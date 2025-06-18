Iranian supreme leader warns: 'The battle begins'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced the beginning of battle in a post on X, declaring, "In the name of the noble Haidar, the battle begins."

The name Haidar refers to Ali, regarded by Shia Muslims as the first Imam and rightful successor to the Prophet Muhammad.

In a separate post on his English-language X account, Khamenei called for a forceful retaliation against Israel. "We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy," he stated.