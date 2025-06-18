Israel-Iran conflict
CNN/UNB
Wed Jun 18, 2025 10:12 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 01:20 PM

Iranian supreme leader warns: 'The battle begins'

CNN/UNB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced the beginning of battle in a post on X, declaring, "In the name of the noble Haidar, the battle begins."

The name Haidar refers to Ali, regarded by Shia Muslims as the first Imam and rightful successor to the Prophet Muhammad.

In a separate post on his English-language X account, Khamenei called for a forceful retaliation against Israel. "We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy," he stated.

বৈঠকে অংশ নিচ্ছেন খামেনি। ছবি: রয়টার্স (২ অক্টোবর, ২০২৪)
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘ইরান আত্মসমর্পণ করবে না’

আলি খামেনি বলেন, ‘যারা ইরান, এর জনগণ ও ইতিহাস সম্পর্কে জানেন তারা এমন ভাষায় হুমকি দেন না। কারণ, ইরানিরা আত্মসমর্পণ করা জাতি নয়।’

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের ২ পরমাণু স্থাপনায় হামলা: আইএইএ

১৮ মিনিট আগে