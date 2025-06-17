Israel army says killed top Iran commander and aide to supreme leader

Smoke billows from a fire in a building in Herzliya near Tel Aviv following a fresh barrage of Iranian rockets on June 17, 2025. Israel's military said air raid sirens sounded in several areas of the country on June 17 after identifying missiles launched from Iran, as AFP journalists reported booms over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

Key updates-

Trump team proposes Iran talks this week on nuclear deal, ceasefire, Axios reports

Iranian media reports explosions and heavy air defence fire in Tehran in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Trump posted on social media that "everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran"

Trump has left the G7 meeting in Canada early

White House says not true that US attacking Iran

Iran sought ceasefire via Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia mediation

Israeli strikes damage Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant

Iran has also closed its airspace until 14:00 local time, according to state media

Israel and Iran attacked each other for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, and US President Donald Trump urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran, citing what he said was the country's rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development.

Here are the real-time updates-

[12:15]

Israel claims killing top IRGC commander

Israel's military said on Tuesday it had killed Ali Shadmani, who it identified as Iran's armed forces' chief of staff and said was the most senior military commander.

Shadmani was appointed to the post after Israel assassinated the former head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Gholamali Rashid earlier in the week.

Reuters

[11:55]

Explosions near Tel Aviv, sirens blare across Israel: Reports

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missiles on June 17, 2025. Israel's military said air raid sirens sounded in several areas of the country on June 17 after identifying missiles launched from Iran, as AFP journalists reported booms over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

There have been explosions in central Israel and reports of damage to a building in the coastal city of Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.

The Times of Israel is meanwhile reporting "echoes of large explosions" in the Jerusalem area and says sirens are being sounded across the country.

Iran's Mehr news agency says thick smoke has been observed in the northwestern city of Tabriz following an explosion at about 8:45am local time (05:15 GMT).

The Israeli military has issued a new update, saying it is "possible to exit the protected area in several areas of the country".

Rescue forces have been sent to places where reports of falling missiles have been received, it adds.

Al Jazeera, BBC

[11:25]

Trump says early G7 exit has 'nothing to do' with an Israel-Iran ceasefire, 'mistakenly' described by Macron

US President Donald Trump said his early departure from the G7 summit in Canada on Monday had "nothing to do" with working on ceasefire between Israel and Iran, adding France's leader, Emmanuel Macron, was "wrong" in how he described the exit.

AFP

[11:20]

Three died in Israel strike on Iran state TV, broadcaster says

This image grab taken from footage broadcast by Iran's IRINN news on June 16, 2025, shows a news reporter gesturing after hearing a loud explosion as she presents the news. AFP

Israel's strikes on the headquarters of Iran's state television in Tehran killed three people, the broadcaster said on Tuesday, a day after the attack.

"Three of the TV station's employees were killed and others were wounded in the Israeli attack" on Monday, the channel announced, without specifying the number of people hospitalised.

AFP

[11:15]

Israel says conducted 'extensive strikes' in Iran's west

Smoke billows from an explosion at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building in Tehran on June 16, 2025. AFP

Israel's military said Tuesday it conducted "several extensive strikes" on military targets in western Iran overnight, as the arch-foes traded fire for a fifth straight day.

"During the strikes, dozens of surface-to-surface missile storage and launch infrastructure were struck," the military said in a statement.

"In addition, surface-to-air missile launchers and UAV storage sites were struck in western Iran," it added.

The statement included footage which the army said showed the moments surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile launchers were hit.

One clip appeared to show a strike on a surface-to-air launcher holding three missiles.

Despite growing calls for the longtime foes to end hostilities, neither Israel nor Iran showed any signs of cutting short the missile blitz kicked off Friday, when Israel launched an unprecedented series of aerial raids targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

After a new wave of Israeli strikes on Iran's capital -- including a dramatic attack on a state TV building -- both countries activated their missile defence systems overnight, with Israel's army briefly urging residents to seek shelter from incoming Iranian missiles.

AFP

[11:10]

Britain, France, Germany call on Iran to hold nuclear talks 'as soon as possible': French diplomatic source

AFP

[10:15]

Trump flies out of G7 summit early over Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump left a G7 summit in Canada a day early on Monday, heading back to the White House as Israel and Iran traded missile fire for a fifth straight day.

Trump's helicopter lifted off from the summit venue in the Canadian Rockies to take him to his plane, shortly after he warned residents to evacuate the Iranian capital Tehran.

AFP

[09:45]

US Embassy in Jerusalem says it's 'not in a position' to evacuate Americans in Israel. The US Embassy in Jerusalem has asked US government employees to "continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice".

Reuters

[09:40]

G7 statement expresses support for Israel, calls Iran source of instability

The Group of Seven nations expressed support for Israel and labeled its rival Iran as a source of instability in the Middle East, in a statement issued late on Monday that called for peace and stability in the region.

The air war between Iran and Israel - which began on Friday when Israel attacked Iran with air strikes - has raised alarms in a region that had already been on edge since the start of Israel's military assault on Gaza in October 2023.

Reuters

[09:29]

G7 leaders including Trump urge 'de-escalation' on Iran

Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends the first working session at the G7 leaders' summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada June 16, 2025. Photo: Reuters

G7 leaders attending a summit in Canada on Monday issued a joint statement calling for "de-escalation" on Iran, while stressing Israel had the right to defend itself in the escalating Middle East crisis.

"We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself," the statement said. "We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."

AFP

[09:17]

Israel's Haifa-based Bazan group says all refinery facilities shut down after Iranian attack

Smoke and fire rise at an impacted facility site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Haifa Israel June 15, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Israel's Haifa-based Bazan Group said all refinery facilities have been shut down after a power station used to produce steam and electricity were significantly damaged in an attack by Iran, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The group said the Iranian attack resulted in the death of three company employees.

Read more

[09:12]

South Korea widens travel warning for Iran advising nationals to leave the country

South Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday expanded a travel warning for Iran, urging its nationals to leave the country immediately.

The warning advises South Korean nationals in all regions of Iran to leave the country as soon as possible.

Reuters

[08:59]

Trump team proposes Iran talks this week on nuclear deal, ceasefire, Axios reports

The U.S. is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss a nuclear deal and an end to the war between Israel and Iran, Axios reported on Monday citing four sources briefed on the issue.

Reuters couldn't immediately verify details of the Axios report.

[08:44]

Fitch says Israel's current credit rating level can absorb impact of Israel-Iran conflict

Fitch Ratings said on Monday that a spillover from the Israel-Iran conflict appears to be within a range that can be absorbed by Israel's 'A'/Negative rating level.

Fitch also said that it expects the risk premium in oil prices arising from the conflict to be contained within the $5-$10 range and that it does not expect the conflict to persist for more than a few weeks.

Reuters

[08:27]

US forces still in 'defensive posture' in Mideast: White House

The White House insisted Monday evening that US forces remained in a "defensive" posture in the Middle East, despite a military buildup over the Israel-Iran war and a shock warning from President Donald Trump to evacuate Tehran.

Trump's brief warning on social media, without further details, raised speculation that the United States may be readying to join Israel in attacking Iran.

Read more

[08:21]

Pentagon chief says Trump still aiming for deal with Iran

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News on Monday that President Donald Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran even as hostilities have escalated between U.S. ally Israel and Tehran, while a White House aide said separately that Washington was not attacking Iran.

"Of course," Hegseth said on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime" show when asked if Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran.

"We are postured defensively in the region to be strong in pursuit of a peace deal. And we certainly hope that's what happens here," Hegseth said.

Reuters

[07:53]

Trump urges Tehran evacuation as Iran-Israel conflict enters fifth day

Israel and Iran attacked each other for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, and U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran, citing what he said was the country's rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development.

Trump was due to leave the Group of Seven summit in Canada later on Monday, a day early, due to the Middle East situation, the White House said. Fox News reported he would convene his National Security Council.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump's early departure from the G7 was positive, given the immediate objective was to get Israel and Iran to agree to a ceasefire that the U.S. had proposed.

"There is an offer that has been made, especially to have a ceasefire and to initiate broader discussions. And I think this is a very good thing," Macron told reporters. "So now we need to see what the stakeholders will do."

Reuters

[03:47]

Revolutionary Guards say Iran to strike Israel 'without interruption until dawn'

Smoke rises following what Iran says was an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot in Tehran, Iran, June 16, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Iran will strike Israel "without interruption until dawn" overnight from Monday to Tuesday, its Revolutionary Guards announced.

"The ninth wave of combined drone and missile attacks has begun and will continue without interruption until dawn," said the Guards' spokesman, Ali Mohammad Naini, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Read more