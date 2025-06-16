How many died? The human cost of Israel-Iran strikes
At least five people were killed in Israel following the overnight Iranian missile strikes, Israel's national emergency service has said.
This brings the total number of people killed in Israel to at least 20 since Friday when the two countries began launching attacks.
Meanwhile, Iran's health ministry said on Sunday that Israeli strikes have killed 224 people across the country since Friday.
Hundreds more were injured in both countries in the attacks and retaliations in last few days.
