How many died? The human cost of Israel-Iran strikes

Responders evacuate a man from a damaged building following a strike by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva, east of Tel Aviv, on June 16, 2025. AFP

At least five people were killed in Israel following the overnight Iranian missile strikes, Israel's national emergency service has said.

This brings the total number of people killed in Israel to at least 20 since Friday when the two countries began launching attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran's health ministry said on Sunday that Israeli strikes have killed 224 people across the country since Friday.

Hundreds more were injured in both countries in the attacks and retaliations in last few days. 

Iran Israel conflict newsiran attack on israelIsrael attack on Iran
