Iran keen to enhance bilateral relations with Bangladesh: envoy

Iran is willing to strengthen bilateral relations with Bangladesh in various areas including trade and commerce, culture, energy, education and health.

The interest came when Iranian Ambassador in Dhaka Mansour Chavushi paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the latter's office at Tejgaon in Dhaka today.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on issues related to mutual interests.

The Iranian envoy conveyed the support and cooperation of the Iranian Government to the Interim Government.

He expressed a desire to take forward the bilateral engagements, especially in economic areas including trade and commerce, culture, energy, education and health.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus thanked Iran for supporting Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue in the global forum.