UK nuclear site could leak until 2050s: MPs

AFP, London
Thu Jun 5, 2025 01:43 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 01:47 AM

Britain's most hazardous building threatens to leak radioactive water until the 2050s unless the clean-up of a former nuclear power plant is quickened, UK lawmakers warned yesterday.

The waste has been leaking into the ground from a storage silo at the Sellafield facility in Cumbria, in northwest England, since 2018 -- enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every three years.

Sellafield, which began operations in the 1940s, generated nuclear power between 1956 and 2003.

