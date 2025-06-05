UK nuclear site could leak until 2050s: MPs

Britain's most hazardous building threatens to leak radioactive water until the 2050s unless the clean-up of a former nuclear power plant is quickened, UK lawmakers warned yesterday.

The waste has been leaking into the ground from a storage silo at the Sellafield facility in Cumbria, in northwest England, since 2018 -- enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every three years.

Sellafield, which began operations in the 1940s, generated nuclear power between 1956 and 2003.