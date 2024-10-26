UK climate strategy ruled lawful in landmark court case

A man whose home had to be demolished because of coastal erosion yesterday lost a landmark legal claim against the UK government that accused it of failing to meet obligations to protect citizens from the effects of climate change.

Kevin Jordan, whose seaside home on the Norfolk coast in eastern England had to be knocked down, was one of two private claimants who brought the case, along with environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth.

Co-claimant Doug Paulley, a disability activist, lives in a care home in northern England and says hotter summers affect his health and puts him at increased risk of serious harm.