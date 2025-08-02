Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘disgusting’

Says Trump; Putin signals no change in Russia’s stance

Rescuers carry the body of a victim recovered from the debris of an apartment building struck by a Russian missile in Kyiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump threatened fresh sanctions Thursday while slamming Russia's military actions in Ukraine as "disgusting," as strikes on Kyiv killed at least 16 people.

"Russia -- I think it's disgusting what they're doing. I think it's disgusting," Trump told reporters. Trump also said he would send his special envoy Steve Witkoff, currently in Israel, to visit Russia next.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already met Witkoff multiple times in Moscow, before Trump's efforts to mend ties with the Kremlin came to a grinding halt.

Washington has given Moscow until the end of next week to cease hostilities in Ukraine, under threat of severe economic sanctions.

Trump reiterated the deadline on Thursday. "We're going to put sanctions. I don't know that sanctions bother him," the US president said, referring to Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Moscow hoped for more peace talks with Ukraine but that the momentum of the war was in its favour, signalling no shift in his stance despite a looming sanctions deadline from Washington.

Meanwhile, Germany said yesterday it will soon start delivering two more US-made Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, as Kyiv faces a growing number of Russian drone and missile attacks.

After reaching an agreement with the US, the German military will deliver additional Patriot launchers in the coming days, and will supply further components in the next two to three months, the defence ministry said.