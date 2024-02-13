Large fire breaks out at park in Sweden

Europe
AFP, Stockholm
Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:27 AM

A large fire broke out at Sweden's largest amusement park in Gothenburg yesterday, engulfing a newly built water park in flames, authorities said, with a dozen people sustaining minor injuries.

Police evacuated a hotel and offices connected to the Liseberg Amusement Park in central Gothenburg, and warned households in the area to remain indoors due to smoke.

According to police, 12 people sought treatment at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Images from the scene showed exploding fireballs, as flames and several blasts tore up a water slide and a pall of black smoke rose over the city.

"The fire originated at one of the water attractions" located outside the main building housing the water park "and then spread throughout the building", Liseberg said in a statement.

