Reuters, Lisbon
Sun Mar 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 06:17 AM

Italian crime lord held in Portugal

Portugal's criminal police agency PJ said yesterday it arrested a member of Italy's Camorra crime group who has been on the run for two decades. PJ said in a statement it made the arrest in the country's northern region and that the member of the Camorra, as the Naples version of the mafia is known, was the target of a European arrest warrant. Twenty years ago, the 69-year-old male was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for drug trafficking but absconded and has been wanted by Italian authorities ever since, PJ said. He has appeared before a Portuguese judge and will remain in jail until he is extradited.

