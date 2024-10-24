Bomb scare forces evacuation of major UK airport

A major international airport serving the UK's second-largest city was evacuated and all flights were suspended for several hours yesterday because of a security alert.

West Midlands Police in central England ordered the partial closure of Birmingham Airport after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Airport authorities advised passengers not to travel while those already awaiting flights were forced to leave terminals on foot with their luggage.

"Whilst we apologise for any inconvenience and disruption, the safety and security of everyone at the airport was our number one priority," a statement read.

West Midlands Police said the evacuation was a "precautionary measure" while the vehicle was searched and assessed.

"Following a search by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EDO) team the vehicle was deemed to be safe. The vehicle is no longer being treated as suspicious," it added.

Birmingham Airport is the seventh busiest UK airport by passenger numbers and is used as an operating base for easyJet, Ryanair, TUI Airways and Jet2.com.