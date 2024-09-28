Afghan embassy in UK shutters after Taliban cuts ties

Afghanistan's embassy in London closed yesterday after Taliban authorities cut ties with diplomatic missions set up by the previous government in Kabul and fired its UK staff.

An AFP reporter saw a notice hung on the gate to the consular section reading: "The embassy of the Republic of Afghanistan is closed."

No one answered the door but the country's flag was still flying.

Afghan ambassador to the UK Zalmai Rassoul announced on social media earlier this month that the embassy would close "at the official request of the host country" on September 27.

The UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) denied that it was behind the closure.