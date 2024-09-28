Africa & rest of the world
AFP, Johannesburg
Sat Sep 28, 2024 11:20 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 11:27 PM

Most Viewed

Africa & rest of the world

Shooting leaves 17 dead in eastern South Africa

AFP, Johannesburg
Sat Sep 28, 2024 11:20 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 11:27 PM
A Bangladeshi expatriate from Noakhali is allegedly murdered in South-Africa last Friday, family claims.

South African police said Saturday they were launching a manhunt after 17 people were shot dead in a town in the east of the country.

"In one house, 13 people were killed -- 12 women and one man. In another, four people were killed. An 18th victim is in critical condition in a hospital," the police said in a statement.

South African media said the mass shootings occurred Friday night in the town of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape province about 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Durban.

"We do not know the motive" and "we do not know if there is one or several suspects on the run", national police chief Fannie Masemola said on SABC public television.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In mid-September, seven members of a family, including three children, were shot dead at their home in KwaZulu-Natal, also in the east of the country.

The killers in that affair have not been caught.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কম আয়ের প্রতি ১০ পরিবারের ৬টি পুষ্টি চাহিদা মেটাতে হিমশিম খাচ্ছে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

কম আয়ের প্রতি ১০ পরিবারের ৬টি পুষ্টি চাহিদা মেটাতে হিমশিম খাচ্ছে

‘দীর্ঘদিন ধরে দেশে দুই অংকের মূল্যস্ফীতি চলছে। ফলে মানুষের প্রকৃত আয় কমে গেছে,’

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশের মারণাস্ত্র ব্যবহারে আন্তর্জাতিক মানদণ্ড মানা হয়নি: আইজিপি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে