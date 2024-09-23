Doctors separate conjoined twins at DMCH after 10-hour surgery

After a marathon 10-hour surgery, doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) have separated 15-month-old conjoined twins Rifa and Shifa.

While one of the twins, Rifa, has recovered, her sister Shifa is facing heart related issues and is undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

DMCH authority announced news of the surgery during a press conference held at the hospital today.

A team of DMCH doctors performed the surgery, which took place on September 7.

Prof Sahnur Islam of DMCH's pediatric surgery department said after the surgery, both children were placed on a ventilator in the ICU.

Rifa was taken off the ventilator on September 8, while Shifa was taken off on September 9.

Due to heart problems, Shifa received treatment at the Heart Foundation and required another surgery to address bile duct complications.

Prof Sahnur added that the twins' mother, Mahmuda, contacted them on June 14.

The twins, who were conjoined at the abdomen, were admitted to the hospital on June 21. Following a medical board's decision, they were asked to return after a month for further examination. After addressing nutritional issues, they were scheduled for surgery.

Prof Sahnur also said Rifa and Shifa shared several organs, complicating the surgical process, but the post-operative results have been positive.

DMCH Director Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman said it was a significant challenge and commended the dedication of the surgical team.

The twins' father, Badsha Howlader, works at a ready-made garments factory in Dhaka. He expressed gratitude for the support and financial assistance they received from the medical staff and hospital management.

Their mother Mahmuda gave birth to the twins via cesarean section on June 7 last year.

The family hails from Barguna's Betagi, and they also have a six-year-old daughter.