Chief Adviser Yunus holds meeting with editors

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with the editors of various media outlets today.

The meeting started around 11:30am and will continue until 1:00pm at the State Guest House Jamuna, which is now the residence of Prof Yunus.

Besides, journalists from different media houses were invited by the Chief Advisor's Office to a press briefing scheduled for 1:30pm at the Foreign Service Academy.

Since assuming the role of chief adviser of the interim government on August 8—following a student led mass movement that led to the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina—Prof Yunus has conducted a series of meetings with government officials, civil society leaders, and representatives from various political parties.