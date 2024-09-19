2,010 communal attacks in Bangladesh since August 4 to 20: Oikyo Parishad

A total of 2,010 incidents of communal violence took place in 68 out of 76 districts and metropolitan areas across the country between August 4 and 20, resulting in the deaths of nine people.

This information was revealed at a press conference by Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) today.

Presenting details of the communal violence, one of the organisation's vice-presidents, Nirmal Rozario, said 1,705 families were directly affected in the violence.

Among them, 157 families had their homes attacked, looted, vandalised, and set on fire. Some of their businesses were also looted, vandalised, and torched, he said.

These families are now living in dire conditions, Nirmal said.

He further stated that Khulna division saw the most violence, where four women were raped.

Out of the 1,705 affected families, 34 belonged to indigenous communities and lands of some of the families were forcibly occupied, the organisation's leader said.

Additionally, 69 places of worship were attacked, vandalised, looted, and set ablaze during the communal violence.

Nirmal called for an independent and impartial investigation of communal violence under the supervision of the United Nations.

He also demanded the withdrawal of false cases against the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad's general secretary Rana Dasgupta and other leaders, end of ongoing communal violence, and the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators

He announced a nationwide protest and rally on Saturday at 4:00pm across the country, including Dhaka, to press the demands.