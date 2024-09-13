Several women attacked, harassed in Cox's Bazar

Videos show some men hitting them with sticks

Several women were harassed and assaulted by a group of men in Cox's Bazar, with footage of the incidents circulating on social media.

The Daily Star analysed at least seven videos, and found a group, led by one Mohammad Farokul Islam, attacked women at the sea beach and Lal Dighi areas of Cox's Bazar on the night of September 11.

In one video, Farokul, who was wielding a stick, and his associates were verbally abusing a woman at the beach and forcing her to do sit-ups while holding her ears.

In another incident, the same group approached a woman sitting on a beach chair late at night.

They questioned what she was doing so late at night and forced her to leave, despite her repeatedly saying, "I am just a tourist, what is my fault?"

A third video shows a woman begging policemen near a room at a restaurant at Sugandha Beach to help her retrieve her mobile phone, which had been taken by the group.

"I will buy a ticket and return to Dhaka right away if you return my phone," the woman said.

In another video, Farokul was seen repeatedly hitting a woman who was on a floor with sticks in a room as she begged him to stop.

In another instance, the group intercepted a rickshaw carrying two women. The women were dragged from the vehicle, and as they tried to flee, Farokul chased them with sticks.

Qadaruddin Shishir, Bangladesh editor of AFP Fact Check, also verified the authenticity of the videos and identity of Farokul .

The incidents occurred on the night of September 11, and the videos were posted by Farokul and his associates on Facebook, where they boasted about their actions.

Despite the clear evidence of harassment and assault, law enforcers have yet to take action against the group responsible for the attacks.

Farokul's Facebook was found deactivated yesterday evening, but it resurfaced later. Most of the videos were deleted.

But there were several posts where he gave justification for his actions, indicating the women they attacked were prostitutes and those criticising them are involved in the trade.

He claimed in another post that the administration is helping them.

Abul Kalam, assistant superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police, said they were aware of reports that some third-gender individuals were removed from the beach, with one being beaten by youths for allegedly "polluting the area".

He said no complaint has been filed yet, but action will be taken if one is received.

Farokul could not be contacted for comments.