BGB, BSF DG-level talks postponed

The director general-level border talks between Bangladesh and India, initially set for next month in New Delhi, have been postponed.

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, BGB Deputy Director General (Media) Colonel Mohammad Shariful Islam said with approval from the home ministry, the BGB requested the BSF to delay the meeting by a month, as BGB officials are currently deployed across the country due to the present situation.

The 55th meeting between the DGs of the border forces of the two neighbouring countries was planned to be held in New Delhi from November 18 to 22, marking the first such meeting since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5.

Indian news agency PTI reported that the meeting has been postponed due to adjustments in Bangladesh's plans.

BGB and BSF chiefs hold these meetings twice a year.

PTI, citing sources, mentioned that efforts are underway to schedule a new date for the meeting soon.

The last DG-level meeting between the BGB and BSF took place in Dhaka in March of this year.