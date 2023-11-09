Bangladeshi boy shot dead by BSF in Rajshahi

A 14-year-old Bangladeshi boy was shot dead this afternoon by the Indian Border Security Force when he crossed the border along Rajshahi and entered the neighbouring territory.

Samirul Islam, 14, son of Hasibul Islam of Ashriadaha area under Godagari upazila, died on the spot, said Lt Col Nahid Hossain, commanding officer of 53 BGB Battalion in Chapainawabganj.

The firing took place between border pillars 41/5-S and 41/6-S under BGB's DMC border outpost at 12:15pm, said the official in a text sent to our Rajshahi Staff Correspondent.

BGB personnel rushed to the spot and held a flag meeting with 35 Battalion BSF at the zero line, where BGB strongly protested the killing of the child, CO Nahid told this correspondent.

In response, the BSF expressed deep regret and described it as an unexpected incident.

BSF officials also told the BGB that they would form an inquiry committee to investigate the incident and take action against the responsible person.

The BSF also assured the BGB that such incidents would not be repeated in the future.

The victim's family members could not be reached for their comments.