18 Bangladeshis pushed in through Naogaon border

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed in 18 Bangladeshis through two border points in Naogaon's Dhamoirhat and Sapahar upazilas early today, according to Border Guard Bangladesh.

Fourteen individuals -- comprising three children, seven women and four men -- were pushed into Bangladesh through the Kalupara border in Dhamoirhat upazila near Border Pillar 271/1-S, confirmed Lt Col Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, commanding officer of BGB 14 Battalion based in Patnitala.

A BGB patrol team, led by Habildar Rupom Chakma of the Kalupara Border Outpost (BOP), detained them after spotting them inside Bangladeshi territory, about 50 yards from the border.

In a separate incident, four Bangladeshis -- two women and two children -- were pushed in through the Bamonpara border in Sapahar upazila near border pillar 246/2-S, said the BGB official.

BGB detained them from Rasulpur village, approximately 800 yards inside Bangladeshi territory.

During preliminary questioning, the detainees informed BGB that they are Bangladeshi citizens who had entered India illegally several years ago through the Satkhira and Benapole borders, said the BGB CO.

Four men reportedly worked as masons in Mumbai, while the women worked as domestic helpers. They were later arrested by the India's CID at different times.

On August 7, the group was flown to Pune Airport and handed over to the BSF through Balurghat police.

The detainees were handed over to Dhamoirhat and Sapahar police stations for further legal procedures, said the BGB CO.